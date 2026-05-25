Newgarden was a standout in the first half of the race, rising to fourth place by the midway mark.

On the Lap 126 restart, the Team Penske driver dipped the left side tyres onto the concrete lip at Turn 4.

That was enough to get the #12 car loose and send it into a spin.

There were slightly concerning scenes as an ambulance made its way onto the track.

Newgarden was seen walking from the scene of the incident before getting in the ambulance.

More to come.