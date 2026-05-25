McLaren driver Ryan Hunter-Reay spun on Lap 18 exiting Turn 2 and left Legge nowhere to go.

She swerved in avoidance and spun to the inside of the track before hitting the inside SAFER barrier at high speed.

Legge radioed “I’m okay” before exiting the car under her own power.

She and Hunter-Reay were both eliminated from the contest.

They were evaluated at the infield care centre and were released without injuries.

Legge expressed her disappointment at the short-lived drive.

She was vying to become the first woman to complete the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

“I’m fine, just gutted more than anything,” said Legge.

“Ryan spun in front of me. I think he was battling his car a bit and I was just back there chilling out, saving fuel.

“He spun, went down the track, then started coming back up the track, so I had to abort mission and try and go low and I just didn’t make it basically.”

The first caution of the day. Ryan Hunter-Reay spins. Katherine Legge tries to avoid contact. pic.twitter.com/eg3t0tABUO — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026

Hunter-Reay detailed the incident from his point-of-view.

The 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner said a lingering handling issue from the final practice had bled into the race.

“It was super tough out there,” said Hunter-Reay.

“We were loose on Carb Day. I thought we might have made some changes to fix it but the whole time I was just trying to keep it off the wall yelling at the team that it was loose.

“Obviously, in that position, they have nothing they can do. They just told me the right rear tyre pressure and temp were skyrocketing.

“You can’t pit at that point because then you’re going to be in a hole, fuel-wise. Super disappointing.

“That’s the busiest I’ve been around here and the first time I’ve been in the wall here in 16 years.

“It’s a bummer but I’m still grateful to the team. Going out like that, that early is absolutely heartbreaking.

“Man, I was holding my breath that first stint just trying to keep the thing off the wall.

“Finally, one of those wiggles turned into one that didn’t come back in Turn 2. That’s the gist of it.”

Legge will head to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the second leg of ‘The Double’, taking part in the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600.