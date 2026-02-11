The private team test offered everyone – bar Prema Racing – a chance to get on track before the season-opener in a few weeks time.

Sebring often serves as the scene of pre-season testing, given its bumpy nature bears the closest resemblance to St Petersburg and other street circuits.

Drivers were split into two groups, with morning and afternoon sessions.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s four-time champion Alex Palou continued where he left off, topping Monday morning’s session (local time) on a 52.626s.

Marcus Armstrong came out on top on Monday afternoon for Meyer Shank Racing, clocking a 52.847s.

He backed that up on Tuesday morning with the fastest time across the two days, setting a 52.373s.

Kyle Kirkwood was fastest on Tuesday with a 52.479s in the best of the Andretti Global cars.

Of the four rookies, McElrea was the quickest for Ed Carpenter Racing, ahead of Caio Collett, Dennis Hauger, and Mick Schumacher.

McElrea’s time, a 52.823s, was just under half a second off of Armstrong’s best lap.

Collet was 12th for AJ Foyt Racing, while Hauger was 19th for Dale Coyne Racing, and Schumacher only 22nd for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Having not participated on the first day, McElrea was allowed to run for the duration of day two.

IndyCar testing will resume at Phoenix for an open test on February 18-19 (AEDT).

Results: IndyCar Team Test Day 2, Sebring International Raceway (unofficial)

Pos Driver Team Engine Time Diff Gap 1 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 52.372 2 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 52.479 0.107 0.107 3 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 52.514 0.142 0.035 4 Will Power Andretti Global Honda 52.611 0.239 0.097 5 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 52.636 0.264 0.025 6 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 52.702 0.330 0.066 7 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 52.715 0.343 0.013 8 Hunter McElrea Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 52.729 0.357 0.014 9 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 52.823 0.451 0.094 10 Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 52.845 0.473 0.022 11 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 52.874 0.502 0.029 12 Caio Collet AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 52.891 0.519 0.017 13 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 53.018 0.501 0.127 14 Pato O’Ward McLaren Chevrolet 53.036 0.483 0.018 15 Christian Lundgaard McLaren Chevrolet 53.085 0.713 0.049 16 David Malukas Team Penske Chevrolet 53.167 0.795 0.082 17 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 53.177 0.805 0.010 18 Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda 53.220 0.848 0.043 19 Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing Honda 53.226 0.854 0.006 20 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 53.228 0.856 0.002 21 Nolan Siegel McLaren Chevrolet 53.286 0.914 0.058 22 Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 53.430 1.058 0.144 23 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 53.509 1.137 0.079 24 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 53.519 1.147 0.010

Results: IndyCar Team Test Day 1, Sebring International Raceway (unofficial)