On Monday, police charged a 39-year-old man in relation to four stolen vehicle offences.

Speaking with 7 News, Power said he was nearly the victim of another carjacking until police arrived.

“I was wrestling it a little bit, and I didn’t want him to get in the car,” said Power.

“He had the shotgun pointed at me. I said to him twice, ‘Don’t shoot me!’

“I opened the door up to get the dog out and then the police arrived and pounced on him.”

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That concluded a three-day pursuit of the man, who on Saturday, April 4 allegedly began his offending.

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Police were called to Princess Street, Newton after reports that a man had approached a male driver and his female passenger with a firearm.

The driver and passenger got out of their Toyota Rav4, which was stolen by the man.

The car was tracked by police towards Allora, at which point the stolen vehicle was stopped and the man stole another on New England Highway, Spring Creek.

The man fired the gun into the air and took a Subaru Forester. A short time after, he stopped that car at Ryans Road, Mount Marshall and stole a third vehicle.

The man took off with a SsangYong Musso and was seen heading west on Warrego Highway.

The offending continued on Sunday, April 5. The man robbed a Gormley Street residence, taking off with a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Then, on Monday, April 6, the man was apprehended in Toowoomba outside a cafe.

“Specialist police have arrested a man in Toowoomba this afternoon in relation to four stolen vehicles,” a statement read.

“The man was arrested in Herries Street between Curzon and Cohoe Streets at 12.50pm and the Toyota Landcruiser and firearm recovered.

“The 39-year-old Westbrook man is assisting police with inquires in relation to multiple stolen vehicle and weapons offences.”