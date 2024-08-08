JHR did not cite a reason for Canapino's axing, though he sits a lowly 22nd in the IndyCar drivers' championship out of 23 full-timers.

The #78 entry is at risk of not making the leader's circle, which pays dividends to the top 22 finishers in the championship.

Canapino has a season-best finish of 12th on the streets of Detroit. He failed to finish the three most recent races.

“After a momentous rookie and second season in IndyCar, Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino have mutually decided to part ways,” a team statement read.

“We commend Agustin for taking the leap into open wheel racing with us over the last year and a half, not only learning a completely new style of racing from his impressive and storied career, but also moving to the US and learning the language to join our series.

“Both Agustin and the team have worked tirelessly to learn, grow, and succeed throughout his time at JHR, and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved together.

“We thank Agustin for his time at Juncos Hollinger Racing and will be cheering him on as he continues his journey. Gracias, Agustin.”

Agustin's arrival to IndyCar drew fanfare for his unique path.

A champion of touring car racing in Argentina, Canapino was thrust into the series in 2023.

He was a standout in his rookie season, finishing 12th on debut. Canapino regularly threatened the top 10.

His second season has been a turbulent affair, by contrast. Canapino has been the subject of controversy amid vitriolic commentary from Argentinian race fans.

Death threats were made against his then-teammate Callum Ilott. The situation got so bad that McLaren cut its technical ties to the team over comments directed at Theo Pourchaire.

Canapino published a video in which he condemned threatening social media comments. He was relieved of his duties at Road America amid mental health concerns.

The team has largely been bereft of sponsors in 2024. With their leader's circle at stake, there's added impetus to finish the season strong.

JHR hasn't confirmed who will replace Canapino for the upcoming Gateway race. However, Conor Daly recently tested with the team.

IndyCar resumes its season at Gateway on August 18 (AEST).