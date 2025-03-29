The opening day of the 2025 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship presented by Castrol at Todd Road in Melbourne was all about the performance of Italian professional racer, Moritz Ebner.

The 20-year-old showed no mercy to the highly credentialed Australian KZ2 Gearbox field, laying the gauntlet down in heat one with a two second-plus victory.

He went on to back that up in the next two heats. The third heat showing the toughest challenge to Moritz with Jay Coul going toe-to-toe with him. Supercars star, Jimmy Golding is in good form on his AKC return, finishing with a second and third – and in today’s last heat, Albury’s Scott Chaston had his best heat finish in fourth.

Australian Champion, Sam Dicker had a terrible day, not finishing two of the heats from incidents that weren’t his fault – his heat one combatant disqualified from that race.

In the super congested Cadet 12 category, Jay Kostecki picked up where he left off earlier this month at the one-off Stars of Karting event to win two heat races.

Female racer, Alanna Gurney picked up her first ever heat races at national level, winning two, while Jensen Damaschino joined Kostecki and Damaschino with a double.

The TaG 125 Championship is set up to be a thriller right through to the final round at Coffs Harbour in September with current champion, Harrison Hoey and perennial front-runner Jackson Souslin-Harlow dominating their respective heats. Souslin-Harlow leads the Championship after scoring a rare pole position.

The two won’t meet on track until tomorrow morning in the class that was broken into four groups due to the number of entries.

The major junior category, KA2, saw a new heat race winner in Cooper Folley. Unbelievably, the Queenslander – who drives for former Supercars driver, Michael Patrizi’s Patrizicorse – moved directly from Cadet 12 into the premier class.

Liam Carr – who’s had a strong start to 2025 – and Tony Kart gun, Hamish Campbell won heats respectively.

Milan Sami won all three of the Cadet 9 heats in what was an intense triumvirate of races.

Others to impress across the categories included Jett Adamson winning the two heats in KA3 Senior; Pip Casabene and Jace Matthews at the peak of the X30 heats; Jordi Butler claiming two wins in KA3 Junior (after posing the largest entry numbers in AKC history at 78)- having Max Johnston and Joseph Bianchini joining him in P1.

Tomorrow, action begins on-track at 8am at the famed Todd Road facility.

A free and live stream will begin at 11:30am AEDT, with Speedcafe carrying it (link below – along with link to watch on-demand the Saturday coverage).

On-Demand – Australian Kart Championship R1, Melbourne, Saturday:

LIVE AND FREE FROM 11:30am AEDT SUNDAY MARCH 30 – Australian Kart Championship, Round 1: