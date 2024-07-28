They raced Fords together in the Australian Touring Car Championship and will be part of the celebrations for the 75th Anniversary of the Australian Grand Prix at Leyburn in 1949.

“Dick and JB are two of the most popular personalities in Australian motorsport with a true enthusiast's feel for the type of grassroots event we stage at Leyburn. It will be an honour to have them here alongside our other guests,” Sprints President Tricia Chant said.

“They will be part of the biggest Sprints since the event was founded in 1996. There will be a wonderful range of attractions on- and off-track.”

Johnson and Bowe, both awarded the Member of the Order of Australia (AM), have distinguished records in Australian racing and are also members of the Supercars Hall of Fame.

They competed as teammates in the Dick Johnson Racing team from 1988 to 1998 and won the Bathurst 1000 together in 1989 and 1994.

Johnson has three Bathurst 1000 victories and five Australian Touring Car Championships. He is still closely involved in DJR's Shell V-Power Racing Supercars team. Johnson and his wife Jill have been long-time supporters of the Historic Leyburn Sprints and have been frequent attendees.

Bowe has driven open wheelers, sports cars and touring cars at the top level and built a prolific history as a racing allrounder, since he started as a 16-year-old in Tasmania.

His has two Gold Star Australian Drivers Championships, an Australian Touring Car Championship, Australian Sports Car Championship, two Bathurst 1000 wins, six Touring Car Masters titles and a Bathurst 12 Hour victory.

He raced in five Australian Grand Prix which included his 1984 event at Calder where qualified second ahead of Formula 1 stars Keke Rosberg, Andrea de Cesaris and Lucio Cesario.

“I'm very excited to be at Leyburn. I've been invited many times but could never find the time,” he said.

They will join previously announced 1970's Formula 5000 stars Warwick Brown and Bruce Allison, as well as motor racing identities Ron Harrop, Brian Gelding and John Harris.

Fellow VIP Harrop is a former driver and became better known as an engineer of performance parts for road and race cars. Harris raced Ford Falcon GTHOs in the 1970s and was the figure behind the well-known Bryan Byrt racing team. Gelding is a small Ford specialist and was a longtime crew member for Jim Richards.

All will take part in a range of activities, including autograph sessions and the official opening and commemoration ceremony. Bowe will also compete in a Ford Escort.