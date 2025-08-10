The one-make series was part of the Ipswich Super 440 where the Jones Motorsport driver won the 45-minute enduro Race 2 by 9.6s before a closer victory in the final sprint race. It was a similar story in Pro-Am where Sam Shahin was also a three-race winner.

The mini enduro kicked off the Sunday program where Jones led from the outset. Second place went to Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Dale Wood while Finnish gun and guest of TekworkX Motorsport, Marcus Amand was third.

Amand started the race eighth and by the end of the first lap was sixth, behind teammate David Russell, Porsche Performance Centre’s Hamish Fitzsimmons and Sonic Racing’s Angelo Mouzouris. Oscar Targett was an early pit visitor with a puncture.

When Rodney Jane bunkered at Turn 3 on the fourth lap, there was a safety car period that lasted three laps.

Systematically Amand worked his way to third as Russell finished fourth at the end of the 31 laps. Then followed Mouzouris, Fitzsimmons, Round 3 winner Dylan O’Keeffe, New Zealander Clay Osborne, Bayley Hall and Caleb Sumich.

Behind Shahin in Pro-Am in second place was Brett Boulton while Matt Slavin survived a spin to take third ahead of Scotty Taylor.

Jones repeated his excellent getaways in Race 3 as he led from the lights out. Russell filled second ahead of Amand and Wood. O’Keeffe was next in front of Marcos Flack and his teammate Mouzouris, Osborne and Hall.

Amand took second on the third lap at Turn 4, but he could not get any closer that around 1.7s to Jones over the remainder of the 18 laps.

Russell finished third ahead of Wood, O’Keeffe, Flack, Osborne, Lockie Bloxsom, Mouzouris and Fitzsimmons. Hall had rear suspension failure but laboured on to finish at the tail of the field.

In Pro-Am Shahin had a 1.6s margin over Jane with Belford a similar margin away in third and ahead of Slavin and Taylor.

Round 5 of Porsche Carrera Cup will be at The Bend on September 11-14.