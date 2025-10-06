He came into the final round with a six-point advantage over Joey Fawcett. It was the third weekend in a row that the major contenders were racing. Two weekends previous, Round 5 took place at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park before the Stars & Renegades round at Mallala Motorsport Park a week later.

Race 1 on the Trico Vic State Race Series program featured a thrilling five-way battle that went from start to finish. Williams was on pole and led initially before Fawcett grabbed the lead before Lukey Heights and a safety car was deployed.

It was a quick respite as the stalled Ashton Gealy Spirit was removed from its grid spot. On resumption Williams passed Fawcett before Turn 1. A lap later Lachlan Evenett passed both at the end of the front straight.

Evennett led the next four laps before Williams surged back to the lead at MG on the final lap and held onto to win by 0.02 seconds. Fawcett took third just in front of Jamie Rowe and Seth Burchartz. Then followed Brad James and Jarrod Hurst.

Williams led throughout Race 2. He was able to slip away to an early two-second lead as Evennett and Fawcett duked it for second place. The two diced to the end with Evennett ahead. Rowe was next just in front of Burchartz while Kaleb Belak led home James, Jack Johnson, Hurst and Tabith Ambrose.

It was a similar story in Race 3 with Williams able to pull away to another strong win. The race for second went to Evennett who secured the Victorian state title, just ahead of Rowe, Burchartz and Fawcett.

James placed sixth while Hurst survived contact with Ambrose through Turn 3 and went on to edge out Johnson. Ambrose retired with suspension damage.

In the Kent class Andrew Torti won the first two races, over Craig Arnold and Peter Fitzgerald firstly after Richard Davison spin on the final lap, and then Davison and Fitzgerald. In the last it was Davison from Arnold and Torti.