Lawson completed 139 laps for RB in the post-season test in Yas Marina to record the fourth fastest time of the day.

The New Zealander was the most active, his 159 laps eclipsing next-best Felipe Drugovich on 146 laps.

Lawson’s effort equates to 883km of running over the course of the nine-hour day.

“It was a good day,” he said.

“We decided to do the most laps out of anybody so we completed a lot, which was cool; probably the most I’ve done in the car at once.

“You always learn more on these days as you effectively do three race distances.”

The test was a valuable way to end the year for Lawson, who was only drafted back into a race seat for the final six races of the year in place of Daniel Ricciardo.

Prior to that, his F1 2024 experience had been limited because of his five-race cameo last season.

A driver in F1 can compete in up to three races before losing their rookie status, at which point they are no longer eligible for Friday Free Practice 1 sessions, or the post-season young driver test.

Lawson’s role on Tuesday in Yas Marina was as RB’s experienced driver, which saw him completing Pirelli tyre testing.

Given his comparative lack of F1 experience, it provided a useful opportunity to rack up the miles.

“With the limited number of races I’ve done, it’s helpful to do a day like this,” he said.

“It’s not often that you get through the full program you plan on doing, so credit to the team today, they were very organised.

“When you get to run as many tyres as we have today, it’s always exciting.

“It was a nice way to end the season and head into the winter break.”

As Lawson completed 883km of running, Ayumu Iwasa in the other RB logged 611km.

Combined, RB was the third most active team (1494km) over the day behind Ferrari (1527km) and McLaren (1511km).

Lawson’s future remains one of the hottest topics in F1 as he is thought to be in pole position to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull Racing.

It’s expected Perez will be ousted from the drive, with his exit potentially confirmed in the coming days.