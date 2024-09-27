Earlier today, Speedcafe revealed Daniel Ricciardo would not continue with the team beyond the Singapore Grand Prix.

While not confirmed at the time, it has since been officially announced that New Zealander Lawson will replace the Ricciardo for the remainder of 2024.

The 22-year-old’s promotion was much expected having been impatiently waiting on the sidelines this year while working as reserve driver.

Last year, he impressed in a five-race cameo in place of the injured Ricciardo from the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Kiwi scored points in the Singapore Grand Prix, which was the team’s best result of the season to that point.

“Everyone here at VCARB would like to thank Daniel for his hard work across the last two seasons with us,” RB team boss Laurent Mekies said.

“He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit.

“Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile.

“He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to welcome Liam,” he added.

“He already knows the team well. He drove for us last season, and coped well under difficult circumstances, so it’ll be a natural transition.

“It’s great to see young talent from within the Red Bull family make the next step.

“We’re looking forward to getting our heads down and focusing on the rest of the season together.”

Curiously, Lawson’s confirmation specifies only the 2024 season, seemingly leaving the door open for a promotion to Red Bull Racing for 2025.

Sergio Perez remains under pressure with the promotion of Lawson arguably another shot across his bows.

That approach tallies with comments made by Christian Horner, in which he described Ricciardo as “just one part of the jigsaw.”

With six races remaining in 2024, promoting Lawson now offers Red Bull an opportunity to assess how its latest young driver stacks up, and whether he might be a suitable partner to Max Verstappen.

Though Perez has a contract for next season, it’s believed clauses exist such that his 2025 position is not locked in.

Should Lawson impress, he could therefore find himself alongside Verstappen at the senior team, opening the door for Isack Hadjar at RB alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Alternatively, Lawson could remain at RB for a further season ahead of Red Bull reassessing the situation for 2026—by which time Arvid Lindblad might also be ready for promotion to F1 (given Tsunoda is expected to move with Honda to Aston Martin).