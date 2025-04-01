A couple of Supercars teams got into the April 1 spirit, led by the creative Tickford Racing content department which posted an image of two overboard sea containers, one with its own logo and the other with Triple Eight branding, and suggested there’d been a little mishap on the way to New Zealand.

Team 18, meanwhile, took to social media to suggest that its Camaros were available to rent – for the low, low price of $99 per day.

There were some gags from across the ditch as well with Taupo International Motorsport Park announcing that Supercars will race in reverse in a fortnight.

Over at Highlands, the news was that the South Island circuit had secured a lucrative F1 race deal from next year onwards.

Back in Australia there was more plane drama at Mount Panorama with Visit Bathurst NSW posting about a Qantas plane making an emergency landing on Mountain Straight. Pretty edgy given there are active safety bureau investigations into the stunt plane incident at the Bathurst 1000 last year…

We’ve seen Cam Waters drive a Supercar on dirt and now the entire Trans Am field will hit the clay, according to the official Facebook page.

Speaking of dirt, Molly Taylor is building a Baja-spec trophy truck – based on a Subaru Brumby.

And maybe Karen from Victoria Park was on to something with her wild theory that Perth Motorplex will relocate from industrial Kwinana to the ritzy inner-city Burswood Peninsula.

(Amazing that while the post below is a joke, the link above is not).

Of course, few efforts will rival the work of Aussie property development company Graya that sparked genuine intrigue with its apparent deal with the Ferrari F1 team… probably because it posted the spoof a day early.