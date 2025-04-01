Property development company Graya took to social media with a slick video announcing a new sponsorship with the Ferrari Formula 1 team.

The April Fools’ joke received international attention courtesy of its well-produced Instagram reel that included mock-ups of its branding on the car.

It also showed an edited version of Lewis Hamilton in his race suit brandishing Graya logos, and a fake Australian Financial Review front page heralding the $20 million deal.

“We’re proud to announce our partnership with Ferrari – a collaboration built on shared values of bold design, precision, and an uncompromising pursuit of excellence,” Graya’s Instagram post claimed.

“It’s been in the works for a while, and now we’re officially on board as proud sponsors for the season ahead.

“This partnership is more than branding – it’s about aligning with a legacy of performance and pushing the limits of what’s possible.

“Let’s drive the future, together.”

The post was published ahead of April Fools’, leading to some initial confusion from its followers, but the post was quickly revealed to be a spoof.

Graya is owned by brothers Rob and Andrew Gray, with the former having shared images posing in the Albert Park pit lane and at the Ferrari F80 launch event on his own Instagram account.

Karting publication KartSportNews.com also took part in the April Fools’ with a story claiming Valtteri Bottas will take part in Round 3 of the Australian Kart Championship in Newcastle in June.

“The Finn will compete at Newcastle in the premier KZ2 gearbox category aboard an Australian Arrow chassis,” it jested.

“The deal was signed in the leadup to the Australian Grand Prix.

“When quizzed about the date clash with the Canadian Grand Prix, Bottas was sheepish before revealing he will not be attending Canada because Mercedes “will use one of its Junior drivers” for the reserve role – but was not permitted to reveal who that might be.”