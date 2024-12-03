Renowned stunt pilot Pullen landed on Mountain Straight to deliver the Peter Brock Trophy as part of an extravagant pre-race build-up.

However the moment, broadcast live on TV, captured more attention than planned after Pullen appeared to make contact with the wall while turning his plane around.

The rear stabiliser can be seen hitting the wall with debris parting way with the plane before he took off again without any physical inspection from the ground.

The matter has already caught the attention of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which has launched an investigation into what it has labelled a ‘serious incident‘.

That is due to conclude in the second quarter of 2025.

According to The Australian, CASA has now launched its own investigation into an alleged “serious, wilful or repeated disregard of the aviation rules”.

The report reads that the safety body has filed a lawsuit against Pullen in the Federal Court in a bid for more time for the investigation.

According to the CASA website, “[CASA] can immediately suspend a licence or authorisation for five days while we investigate.

“If we need more time to investigate, we must apply to the Federal Court and the court may allow further time to complete an investigation.”