What started as a tough weekend for the Grove team ended on a high with a strategy gamble paying off in a big way for Matt Payne, who won the 200km Sunday encounter.

A combination of Grove’s result and a disaster for Dick Johnson Racing – which included a double disqualification from Race 1 – means the two Ford teams swap places in the points.

Triple Eight continues to lead the teams’ championship and therefore will again occupy the first garages in Perth next month ahead of Tickford Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United.

With Grove fourth and DJR fifth, the top five now replicates the final 2024 teams championship standings.

Matt Stone Racing and Brad Jones Racing continue to hold down sixth and seventh in the points, maintaining their garage positions through Tasmania.

The other change after Tasmania comes with PremiAir Racing, whose drivers James Golding and Richie Stanaway finished fourth and fifth on Sunday, overtaking Team 18.

That will be somewhat satisfying for PremiAir given they were recently overlooked for the GM homologation team role in favour of Team 18.

BJR’s second team overtook Erebus Motorsport in the points at Symmons Plains, although that does not impact the pit lane as the second BJR garage is always parked with the first.

Supercars teams’ championship standings after Round 4

Triple Eight Race Engineering – 1755

Tickford Racing – 1413

Walkinshaw Andretti United – 1183

Grove Racing – 1163

Dick Johnson Racing – 1037

Matt Stone Racing – 969

Brad Jones Racing (8/14) – 893

PremiAir Racing – 873

Team 18 – 850

Brad Jones Racing (12/96) – 726*

Erebus Motorsport – 641

Blanchard Racing Team – 549

*the two BJR teams are placed together in pit lane