As revealed by Speedcafe in March, the Albert Park pit building is set to be demolished following next year’s event.

In its place, a new structure will be built in time for the 2028 edition of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

The event will operate with a partially completed facility in 2027 in a project expected to last two years.

As reported in March, the project will include new garages, race control, and hospitality spaces, along with space for the media.

The current pit complex in Albert Park is one of the oldest and smallest on the F1 calendar and has survived far longer than first intended.

It’s now been revealed that the space will incorporate seven indoor sports courts, an expansion of two on the existing structure, with improved clubrooms to cater for the nearby outdoor fields.

“Fans flock to Victoria from around the world for our Formula 1 grand prix – filling local hotels, restaurants, pubs and businesses – and we intend to keep it that way,” said Steve Dimopoulos, minister for tourism, sport and major events.

“This massive upgrade is a win for the local community – more space for community sport, more courts, better changerooms and park upgrades and a sporting venue Albert Park locals can enjoy.”

Travis Auld, CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, said: “In addition to playing a critical role in delivering a world-class event, this exciting new chapter will ensure this facility becomes an asset for the community to enjoy outside of the race period for years to come.”

Investigation work surrounding the existing building has already begun, with surveying and archaeological and environmental investigations commencing last month.

A dilapidation assessment of the existing pit building begins today.