Price announced his debut in the competition last week, taking the wheel of a Subaru WRX Challenge.

The Dakar Rally winner forms part of a 39-strong field that includes Swedish duo Tom and Andreas Kristensson.

Tom Kristensson won three out of four events to claim the 2020 JWRC title aboard a Ford Fiesta R2.

Having recently sealed victory in the Swedish Rally Championship, they’ll compete in a 2017 Skoda Fabia R5.

Price and the Kristenssons join regulars Harry Bates and Coral Taylor, Scott Pedder and Glenn Macneall, Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin, and WA local Alex Rullo and Steve Glenney.

“We are ecstatic with the size of the entry and the quality of the competitors,” said Ross Tapper, event clerk of course.

“We are privileged to have our Australian Champions to be able to compete against the best from New Zealand, Sweden and Ireland.

“It is our own mini-WRC and will be fascinating to see how it unfolds over the weekend. Rally fans should make their way down to Nannup to see high quality rallying on some great roads that have been graded smooth.”

The 2025 Forest Rally takes place in Busselton, Nannup and Bunbury in Western Australia on 23-25 May.

2025 Forest Rally Entry List