Price announced his debut in the competition last week, taking the wheel of a Subaru WRX Challenge.
The Dakar Rally winner forms part of a 39-strong field that includes Swedish duo Tom and Andreas Kristensson.
Tom Kristensson won three out of four events to claim the 2020 JWRC title aboard a Ford Fiesta R2.
Having recently sealed victory in the Swedish Rally Championship, they’ll compete in a 2017 Skoda Fabia R5.
Price and the Kristenssons join regulars Harry Bates and Coral Taylor, Scott Pedder and Glenn Macneall, Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin, and WA local Alex Rullo and Steve Glenney.
“We are ecstatic with the size of the entry and the quality of the competitors,” said Ross Tapper, event clerk of course.
“We are privileged to have our Australian Champions to be able to compete against the best from New Zealand, Sweden and Ireland.
“It is our own mini-WRC and will be fascinating to see how it unfolds over the weekend. Rally fans should make their way down to Nannup to see high quality rallying on some great roads that have been graded smooth.”
The 2025 Forest Rally takes place in Busselton, Nannup and Bunbury in Western Australia on 23-25 May.
2025 Forest Rally Entry List
|Car No.
|Competitor / Sponsor
|Driver / Co-Driver
|Year – Manufacture Car – Class
|1
|Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia
|Harry Bates
Coral Taylor
|2024 Toyota
GR Yaris – Rally 2
|2
|Pedders Suspension and Brakes
|Scott Pedder
Glenn Macneall
|2025 Skoda
Fabia RS – Rally 2
|3
|Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia
|Lewis Bates
Anthony McLoughlin
|2024 Toyota
GR Yaris – Rally 2
|4
|Paddon Racing Group
|Hayden Paddon
John Kennard
|2022 Hyundai
i20N – Rally 2
|5
|Maximum Motorsport
|Tom Kristensson
Andreas Johansson
|2017 Skoda
Fabia R5 – R5
|6
|IS Group, IntelliSpatial, Fleetcare,
Fuchs
|Alex Rullo
Steve Glenney
|2022 Hyundai
i20N – Rally 2
|7
|Shamrock Haulage
|Richie Dalton
Mac Kierans
|2020 Toyota
GR Yaris – AP4
|8
|Ezi Up Tyre Repair Kit
|Troy Dowel
Mitch Garrad
|2020 Toyota
GR Yaris – AP4
|9
|Clayton Hoy
|Clayton Hoy
Erin Kelly
|1998 Mitsubishi
Lancer EVO 6 – P5
|10
|IS Group, IntelliSpatial, Fleetcare,
Fuchs
|Peter Rullo
Ben Searcy
|2022 Hyundai
i20N – Rally 2
|11
|R317 Motorsport
|Patrick O’Brien
Shane Farrell
|2015 Peugeot
208 – AP4
|12
|Rando Constructions
|Craig Rando
Scott Beckwith
|2024 Toyota
GR Yaris – Rally 2
|13
|Team Cabling / SR Automotive
|Stewart Reid
Bella Haggarty
|2016 Mitsubishi
Mirage – AP4
|14
|Tunetech Auto Service Centre
|Thomas Loughton
Michael Loyd
|2008 Mitsubishi
Lancer EVO X – P5
|15
|ARC Plant Hire
|Eamonn McNabb
Pascal McCarney
|2022 Ford
Fiesta – Rally 2
|16
|Thrive Exercise Physiology
|Timothy Hiles
Noah Humble
|1992 Subaru
Legacy – P5
|17
|Allstar Camper Hire
|Nicholas Box
Caleb Ash
|1990 Nissan
Silvia – C2
|18
|DCL Contracting Group / KMG
|Frank O’Shea
Murish O’Connell
|2004 Subaru
Impreza WRX – P5
|19
|PowerPlay
|Toby Price
Holly Kilbride
|2023 Subaru
Impreza WRX – WRX
|20
|Kelly Motorsport
|Frank Kelly
Lauren Kelly
|1977 Ford
Escort MkII – CRC
|21
|KAT Racing / Purely Porscha /
Paramount Cabinets
|Kelly Thomas
Amelia Jordan
|1998 Subaru
Impreza GC8 – P5
|22
|Australian Truck Performance
|Tony Sullens
Kaylie Newell
|2013 -Citroen
DS3 – P4
|23
|Midalia Steel
|Gary Mills
Shaun McMacken
|2004 Ford
Fiesta – CRC
|24
|KickAss 12 Volt Products
|Glenn Brinkman
Jacci Hughes
|2023 Subaru
Impreza WRX – WRX
|25
|BMG Autos / Alcorn Motorsport
|Glenn Alcorn
Jonathan Charlesson
|1986 Toyota
AE86 – CRC
|26
|Trenching Systems Australia / Ferguson
Earthmoving
|Graeme Ferguson
Ross Moody
|1972 Ford
Capri – C2
|27
|K-Tec Engineering Motorsport
|Keith Hamilton
David Humphreys
|2019 Subaru
Impreza WRX – P5
|28
|RMF Fabrication
|Robert Foley
Rachael Ferrante
|2022 Toyota
GR Yaris – P5
|29
|DCL Contracting Group
|Declan Madigan
Stephen Kelly
|2010 Subaru
Impreza WRX – P6
|30
|Spalding Dillon Australian / European
Affair
|Molly Spalding
Matt Dillon
|1995 Subaru
Impreza WRX – C3
|31
|Premier Pools
|Jackson Long
Damien Long
|2005 Subaru
Impreza RS – P5
|32
|Racing Dipsy
|Shane Garner
Sylvie Garner
|1994 Subaru
Impreza WRX – P5
|33
|Perfmet Racing
|Roy Tierney
Steven Jopson
|2006 Mitsubishi
Lancer EVO – P5
|34
|Dardanup Removals | WA Custom Glass |
Cape Accounting | Civitest | Steelweld
|David Smith
Rodger Pedersen
|2006 Ford
Fiesta ST150 – P3
|35
|Maximum Motorsport
|Andy van Kann
Catherine Saayman
|2023 Subaru
Impreza WRX – WRX
|36
|Newground Water Services
|Steven Champion
Steven Crawford
|1991 Hyundai
Lantra – C2
|37
|Escal 8 Motorsport
|Mike Gigney
Donagh O’Driscoll
|1977 Mitsubishi
Lancer LB – C2
|38
|Fivetenracing
|Matt Shinnors
Catherine Shinnors
|1971 Datsun 1600 – C2
|39
|Purely Porscha
|Peter Thompson
Declan Stafford
|2004 Ford
Fiesta S1600 – S1600
