The two-time Dakar Bikes winner will continue his evolution into a four-wheel racer with a debut in ARC.

He will take part in the one-make Subaru WRX Challenge class aboard a car run by Maximum Motorsport at the Forest Rally in Western Australia on May 23-25.

Price already has significant experience on four wheels with three Finke Desert Race crowns in the Cars class and a win in the Baja 500.

He also made his Dakar debut in a T1+ car earlier this year.

Price has flirted with traditional rallying too with a couple of outings in local events in New South Wales and South Australia.

This, however, will mark his first start in a ARC event, where he will be joined by regular rally co-driver Holly Kilbride.

“I’m absolutely stoked to be making my ARC debut as part of the Subaru WRX Challenge at Forest Rally,” Price said.

“The ARC is so strong right now with some great competition throughout the field. Same goes for the Subaru WRX Challenge, and being a one-make series, there will be some really great battles in our category and I can’t wait to get to WA and tackle this opportunity head on.

“I’ve heard and seen so many amazing things about the Forest Rally, both when it comes to the stages and the unique surface we’ll be rallying on and also how well organised this event is by the WA Car Club.

“I can’t wait to get to shakedown and really get to know the Subaru WRX and take on those iconic WA roads with Holly in the co-driver seat.”