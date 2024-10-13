As part of pre-race festivities, the iconic trophy was delivered by plane. It landed on the straight before swivelling around and hitting the wall.

A small piece of debris could be seen flying into the air after the contact. Despite the hit, the plane took off again.

Moments before the incident, Supercars presenter Jess Yates spoke about the remarkable machine.

“The Bathurst trophy incoming now as you can see, onboard with Hayden Pullen who is the pilot delivering the Peter Brock Trophy,” said Yates.

“It’s made the journey from Penrite Racing to Sandown to Queensland and now it has landed back here in its spiritual home of Bathurst.

“Our pilot Hayden has been flying for 25 years. The plane is extra purpose-built, aerobatic aircraft with a custom-performance engine making it the fastest plane of its type in Australia and possibly the world.

“So that’s pretty fitting, isn’t it? To deliver the Peter Brock Trophy here on The Mountain today. It’s going to make its way over to us in just a moment.”

The Peter Brock Trophy was given to ShowTime Entertainment Group boss Gary Reid before being handed over to five-time Bathurst 1000 winner Steven Richards.

The iconic trophy was handed to John Goss, who drove a replica of his 1974 Bathurst 1000-winning XA Falcon replica to the top of Mount Panorama for further pre-race celebrations.

Goss gave the trophy to six-time Mark Skaife who toured the grounds at McPhillamy Park with the iconic piece.

The plane crash was the second bizarre moment on the morning of race day after an echidna made its way onto the track.