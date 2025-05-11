The single-lap dash for pole was pushed back due to the earlier timing issues that marred regular qualifying.

This session wasn’t glitch-free, though, with a mid-session that saw the likes of Anton De Pasquale and Thomas Randle momentarily left without a lap time.

The issues were thankfully resolved before the end of the Shootout, which saw Brown convert his provisional pole to his first actual pole of the season with a 51.490s.

That was enough to deny Wood a maiden career pole by just 0.08s.

“To get a pole feels great,” said Brown, who lost the championship lead to teammate Broc Feeney on Saturday.

“We’ve been struggling a bit this year to qualify and to give that back to the team after a bit of a tough day yesterday, I’m pumped about that one.

“I made a bit of a mistake into Turn 1 when I locked a front for a bit and I thought, ‘don’t stuff it up straight away’, but that was awesome. Great to get it.”

Wood made good progress from sixth in qualifying to end up second in a weird session that often saw drivers going slower than the car before, rather than the usual evolution seen in Shootouts.

The really big winner was Cam Waters, who only snuck into the Shootout in 10th, but will start today’s race from third on the grid.

He’ll be joined on the second row by James Golding, who came from ninth in qualifying, while Saturday’s double race winner Broc Feeney dropped from second back to fifth.

Richie Stanaway improved on his qualifying effort by two spots to end up sixth ahead of fellow Kiwi Jaxon Evans.

Thomas Randle slipped from third all the way back to eighth with Cooper Murray and Anton De Pasquale rounding out the 10, the latter struggling with ongoing shift cut issues.

The third and final race of the weekend is scheduled to kick off at 2:45pm local time.