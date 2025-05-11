The cars of Jude Bargwanna (Holden Commodore), Andrew Fisher (Holden Torana) and Scott Cameron (Chevrolet Camaro) all suffered big damage in the race-stopping shunt.

The incident began when Bargwanna and Fisher made side-to-side contact on the run towards Turn 3, the sweeping right-hander under the bridge.

What appeared to be wheel-to-wheel contact fired both Holdens into the left-side wall; Bargwanna clouting the tyre barrier head-on and coming to a sudden stop.

Fisher was slightly further to the right and slammed the concrete with the left-front corner of his Torana, which ricocheted back across the track into the path of Cameron.

The Camaro ploughed front-on into the right-rear corner of the Torana, causing yet more heavy damage as the rest of the field picked their way through.

All three drivers reportedly walked away from the incident, with TV cameras subsequently capturing Bargwanna raising his middle finger across the circuit.

The race was red flagged with the three cars stranded and the Ryan Hansford and Danny Buzadzic Toranas also parked up.

Hansford suffered a wild ride through the grass on the back straight after what appeared a mechanical failure while Buzadzic’s entry was parked in the Turn 1 gravel.

The race was not restarted.