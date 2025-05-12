That’s the view of WAU team principal Carl Faux, who says the genesis of the nickname was that “he used to fall to pieces”.

Wood had the measure of his superstar teammate Chaz Mostert over the Tasmania Super440 weekend, bagging a front row start and two top 10 results.

That has moved him into the top 10 in the points, giving him a realistic shot at Finals.

According to Faux, the change is better understanding of tyre management in what is Wood’s sophomore main game season.

“Ryan Wood showed us what could do now that he knows how to handle the tyres,” said Faux in a Ford Performance wrap of the Symmons Plains weekend.

“It was two Top 10 Shootouts in a row, and he’s now lost the nickname ‘jigsaw’ because he used to fall to pieces.”

In contrast to Wood’s effort Mostert had a shocker in Tasmania, including instigating a concertina at the hairpin in Sunday’s race that left Jack Le Brocq facing the wrong way.

He was slapped with a 15-second penalty for that effort, something he initially disagreed with, but later accepted once meeting with umpire Craig Baird after the race.

Faux hinted that Mostert’s lack of pace was due to “something niggling” on the car, with Sunday’s race effectively a test session for the #25 Mustang.

“There is something niggling on Chaz Mostert’s car, which was a bit painful,” he said. “But we tried something for later in the year and he was really happy with it.

“We’ve unlocked something that will be great for upcoming rounds.”