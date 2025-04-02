The 2001 season marked the only time Schumacher won the title and the Monaco race in a Ferrari in the same year.

Schumacher won Monaco five times, twice with Benetton (1994, 1995) and thrice with Ferrari (1997, 1999, 2001).

The car also took pole position and the race win for the Hungarian Grand Prix that year.

It remains the last Ferrari to win Monaco and the championship in the same year.

The F2001 is among the most iconic Ferrari Formula 1 cars. It brought him his fourth of seven world championships and his second with the Scuderia.

The car, chassis 211, is being offered for sale by RM Sotheby’s.

“Utterly unique, chassis 211 stands tall even among the most celebrated Schumacher Grand Prix cars, but none possess the special magic of this car, which not only took the laurels in the oldest and most famous Grand Prix race in the world but also became kingmaker by carrying its driver to World Championship glory,” the RM Sotheby’s listing reads.

“In the pantheon of Michael Schumacher Ferraris, there is no question that the Formula 1 2001 Grand Prix De Monaco winner is among the most coveted of all his chassis.”

The car will be auctioned at 3:15pm local time on Saturday, May 24 at this year’s Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix before qualifying for the famed race.

F1 Paddock Club guests will have a chance to get up close and personal with the car on Friday, May 23.

“Victory on the streets of Monte Carlo alone would make this a hugely significant Ferrari, but to do so in the same season that it crossed the line to capture both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships—the first back-to-back Championship double in Ferrari history—takes it to a completely different level,” said Augustin Sabatié-Garat, director of sales EMEA for RM Sotheby’s.

“We are very excited to take chassis 211 back to the site of its historic win, and to be able to auction it during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend is an immense privilege.”

A charitable donation will be made from the proceeds to Michael Schumacher’s Keep Fighting Foundation.