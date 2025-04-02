The #88 Chevrolet Camaro left its pit stall with the right rear wheel loose, and it came adrift entering Turn 3.

Van Gisbergen spun and brought out the caution as a result. He went on to finish 34th, six laps down on the leaders.

NASCAR penalised the #88 team for breaching section 8.8.10.4 A & C of the rules and regulations, which reads: “Tires and Wheels. Note: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle during the event.”

Jonpatrik Kealey (rear tyre changer) and Aslan Pugh (jack) have been suspended for two races each, starting with the Darlington Raceway (April 7) and continuing to Bristol Motor Speedway (April 14).

Van Gisbergen escaped having his crew chief Stephen Doran suspended.

Post-race, Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones was disqualified for failing to meet the minimum weight requirement.

The team confirmed it would not appeal the penalty.

“We understand NASCAR allows a clear margin to account for the difference in pre- and post-race weight,” the team said in a statement,

“After a thorough audit by the CLUB today, we have concluded that we did not give ourselves enough margin to meet the post-race requirement.

“Although it was not intentional, we are taking steps internally to prevent this from happening again. We therefore accept the penalty and apologize to NASCAR, our partners and our fans.”

The NASCAR Cup Series continues on April 7 at Darlington Raceway.