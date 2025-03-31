The Trackhouse Racing driver battled with an ill-handling car for the lion’s share of the first half of the race.

Van Gisbergen bemoaned a tight and “terrible” #88 Chevrolet Camaro that struggled to rotate through the centre of the turns.

“It’s so tight. I can’t roll the bottom,” he bemoaned on the radio.

A stray shock packer in the rear of the car was put back in after it fell out during his first pit stop of the day.

The team hoped that would remedy van Gisbergen’s handling issues but shortly after Lap 100, the Kiwi said he was still struggling.

“Well, it wasn’t the rear bar,” he said.

“What the hell. It’s so bad. I cannot turn at all.”

A swing at the set-up of his car finally got the car to a point where van Gisbergen felt comfortable by Lap 160 of the 400-lap distance.

However, by that point he was a lap down and fighting to get the Lucky Dog position.

Nevertheless, van Gisbergen’s mood improved and his lap times began to match those of the top five.

Van Gisbergen made himself the first of the cars a lap down and a well-time caution got him back on the lead lap.

Stuck at the back of the field though, he eventually wound up a lap down again on a long run during Stage 3.

In a bid to make back time, the team pitted van Gisbergen for fresh tyres but failed to secure the right rear.

The Kiwi left pit lane and spun entering Turn 3, which brought out the yellow.

“That’s a bad feeling right there,” said Clint Bowyer on Fox Sports’ commentary.

Kevin Harvick replied, “He had no idea. Usually when you get in the corner you can feel the car star to squirm around in the back.

“He had just come out of the pits going straight, so no warning that tyre was never on there.”

Van Gisbergen was held in the pit lane for two laps and with 100 laps to go in the race was five laps down

In the end, he wound up six laps down in 35th.

“That was a tough one guys,” said van Gisbergen.

“Sorry about that. Let’s get better for the next one.”