Lawson starred in a five-race cameo for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at RB last year, scoring points in Singapore.

However, he was left out of the team's 2024 plans as it opted to retain Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

Already working as reserve driver for Red Bull Racing and RB, Lawson has remained in that role this season.

It is his only commitment, having elected not to continue in Super Formula for a second season.

“Liam is an extremely valuable member to the team,” said RB CEO Peter Bayer.

“He's with us every weekend, obviously. He's doing a lot of work in the simulator.

“But as I said before, currently we have two drivers in the cars. We are finding performance with the two.

“And we really do not discuss the 2025 situation, perhaps because we're in a luxury situation of having that strong grassroot pyramid behind us.

“The focus is really on track and on the next couple of races until definitely the summer break.”

The Formula 1 summer break extends from the conclusion of the Belgian Grand Prix on July 28 until the Dutch Grand Prix, which begins on August 22.

During that period, teams must shut down completely for 14 consecutive days.

This year's driver market is especially fluid, with drivers still (theoretically at least) available with Red Bull Racing, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Alpine, RB, Sauber, and Haas.

Part of the Red Bull programme, Lawson has a contract that allows him to look externally should he not land a drive with Red Bull Racing or RB for next season.

Red Bull Racing has Max Verstappen under a long-term contract and is understood to have tabled a one-year deal to Sergio Perez to keep the Mexican alongside the three-time champion next year. Carlos Sainz has also been linked with the drive.

At RB, Daniel Ricciardo looks poised to remain where he is for a second season, and while Yuki Tsunoda has been linked with both Haas and Aston Martin, it's expected the Japanese driver will also be retained.

“He has made a big step forward,” Bayer said of Tsunoda.

“His physical preparation, but it's also his mental readiness to perform and deliver.

“One example I mentioned the other day: I think he simply understood that every time he would be swearing on the radio, that would cost him a tenth. So he's got himself under control.”

Asked directly if he was keen to retain the 24-year-old for 2025, Bayer confessed a simple “Yes.”

That would appear to shut Lawson out of the available Red Bull options, though no decisions have yet been made.

“They're all Red Bull Racing drivers,” noted Christian Horner.

“We're only at race eight, so still plenty of time.

“It's good to see the youngsters performing well, and it's good to have that competition as well.

“Liam is undoubtedly keen to get back into a race situation; the drivers in Formula 2 are performing well at the moment, Formula 3 likewise.

“We have a strong vein of talent.”

Lawsons hopes were also dealt a blow by Bayer, who added: “We're very happy with both of our drivers.

“Honestly, we're not wasting time with discussing ifs and whens.

“We have a very strong line-up. We have a great reserve driver. We have great talent coming through F2, F3.

“Currently, it's all about focusing on performance, and perhaps the focus is more on Aston Martin in front of us than on driver discussions.”