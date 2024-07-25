The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

July 26-28

LOVEDAY 400

Backed by and run from the Loveday 4×4 Adventure Park, this is the third round of the BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship and Round 2 of the SXS MA Championship. It is also the second round of the South Australian Off Road Championship. More that 50 crews are entered for the 10, 40km laps over the two days.

MOTOR RACING AUSTRALIA SERIES

The fourth round is a one-day meeting at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Excels

MX5 Cup

MG & invited

Super TT

Clubmans

QUEENSLAND HILLCLIMB SERIES

The fourth round will be held on the 946m Mt Cotton track and hosted by the MG Car Club of Queensland.

SUPERKART RACES AND TTM REGULARITY

Superkart classes at Mallala Motorsport Park include 250cc and 125cc Gearbox and 125 Rotax Max non-gearbox. The Track Time Motorsport Regularity is for both novice and seasoned competitor. Nominate a time and see if it can be matched on a regular basis to avoid penalty points.

HI-TEC OILS ALL STAR DRIFT

All are prepped and ready for Round 3 at Winton Raceway. The weather might be cold, but the action on the track will be smoking hot.

D1WA DRIFTING CHAMPIONSHIP

The third round of D1WA, presented by Electrical Group Training, will be on Saturday at carco.com.au Raceway, also known as Wanneroo, on the main circuit.