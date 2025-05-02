Red Bull confirmed Verstappen would miss the Thursday media sessions in Miami with his partner, Kelly Piquet, expecting a baby.

Red Bull added that “all is well,” and confirmed the four-time world champion would be at the venue ahead of opening practice on Friday.

Verstappen has been in a long-term relationship with Piquet, daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, since 2020.

She was expected to give birth around May 6, a date which falls between the Miami and Emilia Romagna Grands Prix.

It’s unclear whether Verstappen has now become a father, with Red Bull making no comment out of respect for his and Piquet’s privacy.

While the child will be Verstappen’s first, he has been something of a second father to Piquet’s daughter, Penelope, who has become a regular attendee in the F1 paddock.

“It’s super exciting,” Verstappen has said of the prospect of becoming a father.

“Luckily, I did get a little bit of training with Penelope, seeing her grow up already for like four years, which has also been really, really nice.”

The Dutchman has acknowledged that taking time off was out of the question.

“In F1 that [paternity leave] doesn’t exist. You cannot take two months off,” he said.

“If it happens, it happens. There’s nothing I can do about it.

“Unfortunately, F1 drivers don’t get time off, but at the same time I’m also not the one that is giving birth.”

Flight tracking data shows Verstappen’s private jet departed Nice at 14:07 local time on Thursday and is currently en route to Miami.

Verstappen sits third in the drivers’ championship after the opening five events, with one win to his name.

The Miami Grand Prix begins on Friday with an hour of opening practice at 12:30 (02:30 AEST Saturday) ahead of Sprint Qualifying at 16:30 (06:30 AEST).