The four-time champion took to social media to announce the news.

“Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way,” he wrote.

“We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle.”

Verstappen’s comments were accompanied by an image proudly displaying Piquet’s baby bump.

The Dutchman has made no secret of the importance family plays in his life, surrounding himself with his father on most race weekends.

He’s also accompanied by Piquet, and has acted as step-father to the daughter she shares with Daniil Kvyat.

At 27, Verstappen has made no secret of the fact that he does not intend to race as long as the likes of Fernando Alonso or Lewis Hamilton, with suggestions he could opt to retire early.

It’s a point he reiterated following his fourth world title success.

“I will definitely be able to continue in F1, but I will also want to do other things to enjoy life to the fullest,” Verstappen said.

“My ultimate goal would be to win eight titles, it would be great, but not really necessary.

“There are many other things I would like to do in life like enjoying time with my family.

“Already now there are days when my parents call me, and I tell them that I will call them back later,” he added.

“But I also know there will come a day when they will not call me anymore because they will no longer be here.

“These are the moments that make me think you can’t focus everything on racing and F1.

“I want to spend time with them because, since I was four years old, they dedicated everything to me for my successes and to try to bring me to F1.”

Verstappen is currently contracted with Red Bull Racing through to the end of 2028, though covering the potential of an early departure is currently a key consideration for the team’s management.

Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda are tipped to join him at Milton Keynes next season in place of Sergio Perez as the organisation looks to the medium-term future.