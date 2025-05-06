What is proving to be an all-time F1 season continued in Miami with storylines galore.

The best, of course, was Oscar Piastri’s unlikely win from fourth on the grid.

But there was also Lando’s latest inability to properly race Max Verstappen, and Ferrari’s remarkable implosion as it tried to handle its two drivers on different strategies.

Closer to home, it’s finally race week for Supercars! The Apple Isle often throws up some funny results and the boys outline their predictions.

Oh, they also won some sort of award for something.

All that and much more. Listen now!