For the first time in 15 years, an Australian leads the Formula 1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri has joined Jack Brabham, Alan Jones and his own manager, Mark Webber, to become just the fourth Aussie to top the F1 points table after winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Piastri is riding a wave of confidence with three wins under his belt from the opening five races of the year.
He’s got a 10-point advantage over his teammate Lando Norris while McLaren sits comfortably clear atop the constructors’ championship.
And now, F1 heads to a venue that, a year ago, marked the beginning of McLaren’s title charge.
Norris broke his F1 duck in Miami last year while Piastri was punted out of a strong result by Carlos Sainz and finished only 13th.
That race was the last time Piastri wasn’t in the points – he’s on a run of 23 consecutive points finishes, and has seen the chequered flag in the last 33 grands prix.
That consistency is his greatest strength, and now that he has a car capable of delivering wins, he’s taking home big points every weekend.
Last year, this event marked a high point for Daniel Ricciardo.
He pedalled the RB to fourth in the Sprint, though he couldn’t carry that pace forward into qualifying and the race itself, though Yuki Tsunoda was seventh to show there was genuine speed in the car that weekend.
This year, Liam Lawson needs a strong result.
He’s been driving well since being bumped from Red Bull but hasn’t yet had the result to show for it.
Neither has Jack Doohan.
Alpine’s strategy has let him down but you could argue that goes back to qualifying and the Aussie not getting as much out of the car as he should.
The pace is there, he’s shown himself to be more or less on par with Pierre Gasly, it’s now just unlocking that on a Saturday afternoon.
He’ll have plenty of qualifying practice this weekend, with the Sprint format back in action making for two quali hit outs in as many days.
What is the weather for the Miami Grand Prix?
A warm weekend of action is expected in Miami this weekend, with a chance of rain on Sunday.
The weekend is set to start of warm but cloudy on Friday and Saturday before a rising chance of rain through Sunday.
How to watch the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix in Australia
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Saturday May 3
Practice 1: 02:00 AEST
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Sprint Qualifying: 06:26 AEST
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Sunday May 4
Sprint: 01:56 AEST
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Qualifying: 05:55 AEST
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
Monday May 5
Race: 05:55 AEST
Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports
How to watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix in New Zealand
Fans can catch the action live on television on Sky Sport 1 across this weekend.
Saturday May 3
Practice 1: 04:00
Sky Sport 1, SkyGo
Sprint Qualifying: 08:05
Sky Sport 1, SkyGo
Sunday May 4
Sprint: 03:00
Sky Sport 1, SkyGo
Qualifying: 07:35
Sky Sport 1, SkyGo
Monday May 5
Race: 07:55
Sky Sport 1, SkyGo
Can I livestream the Miami Grand Prix in Australia?
The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.
Can I livestream the Miami Grand Prix in New Zealand?
The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.
When is the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix
The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome takes place from May 2-4.
Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix schedule
|FRIDAY 2 MAY
|Local
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|NZ
|F1 Academy
|First Practice Session
|10:05
|0:05
|23:35
|22:05
|2:05
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|12:30
|2:30
|2:00
|0:30
|4:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|First Practice Session
|14:25
|4:25
|3:55
|2:25
|6:25
|F1 Academy
|Second Practice Session
|15:20
|5:20
|4:50
|3:20
|7:20
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT QUALIFYING
|16:30
|6:30
|6:00
|4:30
|8:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Second Practice Session
|18:05
|8:05
|7:35
|6:05
|10:05
|SATURDAY 3 MAY
|Local
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|NZ
|F1 Academy
|Qualifying Session
|10:25
|0:25
|23:55
|22:25
|2:25
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins)
|12:00
|2:00
|1:30
|0:00
|4:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Qualifying Session
|13:40
|3:40
|3:10
|1:40
|5:40
|F1 Academy
|First Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|14:55
|4:55
|4:25
|2:55
|6:55
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|16:00
|6:00
|5:30
|4:00
|8:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|First Race (40 Mins +1 Lap)
|17:50
|7:50
|7:20
|5:50
|9:50
|SUNDAY 4 MAY
|Local
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|NZ
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Second Race (40 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:15
|0:15
|23:45
|22:15
|2:15
|F1 Academy
|Second Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|13:05
|3:05
|2:35
|1:05
|5:05
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (57 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|16:00
|6:00
|5:30
|4:00
|8:00
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull – Honda
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull – Honda
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren – Mercedes
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren – Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine – Renault
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine – Renault
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas – Ferrari
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas – Ferrari
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams – Mercedes
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams – Mercedes
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber – Ferrari
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber – Ferrari
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|99
|2
|Lando Norris
|89
|3
|Max Verstappen
|87
|4
|George Russell
|73
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|47
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|38
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|31
|8
|Alex Albon
|20
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|14
|10
|Lance Stroll
|10
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|6
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|6
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|6
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|5
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|5
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|5
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|0
|18
|Liam Lawson
|0
|19
|Jack Doohan
|0
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren – Mercedes
|188
|2
|Mercedes
|111
|3
|Red Bull – Honda
|89
|4
|Ferrari
|78
|5
|Williams – Mercedes
|25
|6
|Haas – Ferrari
|20
|7
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|10
|8
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|8
|9
|Alpine – Renault
|6
|10
|Sauber – Ferrari
|6
