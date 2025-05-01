For the first time in 15 years, an Australian leads the Formula 1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri has joined Jack Brabham, Alan Jones and his own manager, Mark Webber, to become just the fourth Aussie to top the F1 points table after winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Piastri is riding a wave of confidence with three wins under his belt from the opening five races of the year.

He’s got a 10-point advantage over his teammate Lando Norris while McLaren sits comfortably clear atop the constructors’ championship.

And now, F1 heads to a venue that, a year ago, marked the beginning of McLaren’s title charge.

Norris broke his F1 duck in Miami last year while Piastri was punted out of a strong result by Carlos Sainz and finished only 13th.

That race was the last time Piastri wasn’t in the points – he’s on a run of 23 consecutive points finishes, and has seen the chequered flag in the last 33 grands prix.

That consistency is his greatest strength, and now that he has a car capable of delivering wins, he’s taking home big points every weekend.

Last year, this event marked a high point for Daniel Ricciardo.

He pedalled the RB to fourth in the Sprint, though he couldn’t carry that pace forward into qualifying and the race itself, though Yuki Tsunoda was seventh to show there was genuine speed in the car that weekend.

This year, Liam Lawson needs a strong result.

He’s been driving well since being bumped from Red Bull but hasn’t yet had the result to show for it.

Neither has Jack Doohan.

Alpine’s strategy has let him down but you could argue that goes back to qualifying and the Aussie not getting as much out of the car as he should.

The pace is there, he’s shown himself to be more or less on par with Pierre Gasly, it’s now just unlocking that on a Saturday afternoon.

He’ll have plenty of qualifying practice this weekend, with the Sprint format back in action making for two quali hit outs in as many days.

What is the weather for the Miami Grand Prix?

A warm weekend of action is expected in Miami this weekend, with a chance of rain on Sunday.

The weekend is set to start of warm but cloudy on Friday and Saturday before a rising chance of rain through Sunday.

How to watch the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix in Australia

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Saturday May 3

Practice 1: 02:00 AEST

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Sprint Qualifying: 06:26 AEST

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Sunday May 4

Sprint: 01:56 AEST

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Qualifying: 05:55 AEST

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Monday May 5

Race: 05:55 AEST

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

How to watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix in New Zealand

Fans can catch the action live on television on Sky Sport 1 across this weekend.

Saturday May 3

Practice 1: 04:00

Sky Sport 1, SkyGo

Sprint Qualifying: 08:05

Sky Sport 1, SkyGo

Sunday May 4

Sprint: 03:00

Sky Sport 1, SkyGo

Qualifying: 07:35

Sky Sport 1, SkyGo

Monday May 5

Race: 07:55

Sky Sport 1, SkyGo

Can I livestream the Miami Grand Prix in Australia?

The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Can I livestream the Miami Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

When is the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome takes place from May 2-4.

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix schedule

FRIDAY 2 MAY Local AEST ACST AWST NZ F1 Academy First Practice Session 10:05 0:05 23:35 22:05 2:05 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 2:30 2:00 0:30 4:30 Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Practice Session 14:25 4:25 3:55 2:25 6:25 F1 Academy Second Practice Session 15:20 5:20 4:50 3:20 7:20 FORMULA 1 SPRINT QUALIFYING 16:30 6:30 6:00 4:30 8:30 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Practice Session 18:05 8:05 7:35 6:05 10:05

SATURDAY 3 MAY Local AEST ACST AWST NZ F1 Academy Qualifying Session 10:25 0:25 23:55 22:25 2:25 FORMULA 1 SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins) 12:00 2:00 1:30 0:00 4:00 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying Session 13:40 3:40 3:10 1:40 5:40 F1 Academy First Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 14:55 4:55 4:25 2:55 6:55 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 16:00 6:00 5:30 4:00 8:00 Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race (40 Mins +1 Lap) 17:50 7:50 7:20 5:50 9:50

SUNDAY 4 MAY Local AEST ACST AWST NZ Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race (40 Mins +1 Lap) 10:15 0:15 23:45 22:15 2:15 F1 Academy Second Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 13:05 3:05 2:35 1:05 5:05 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (57 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 16:00 6:00 5:30 4:00 8:00

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull – Honda 22 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull – Honda 4 Lando Norris McLaren – Mercedes 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren – Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 44 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 12 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin – Mercedes 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin – Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine – Renault 7 Jack Doohan Alpine – Renault 31 Esteban Ocon Haas – Ferrari 87 Oliver Bearman Haas – Ferrari 30 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls – Honda 6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls – Honda 23 Alex Albon Williams – Mercedes 55 Carlos Sainz Williams – Mercedes 27 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber – Ferrari 5 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber – Ferrari

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points 1 Oscar Piastri 99 2 Lando Norris 89 3 Max Verstappen 87 4 George Russell 73 5 Charles Leclerc 47 6 Kimi Antonelli 38 7 Lewis Hamilton 31 8 Alex Albon 20 9 Esteban Ocon 14 10 Lance Stroll 10 11 Pierre Gasly 6 12 Oliver Bearman 6 13 Nico Hulkenberg 6 14 Isack Hadjar 5 15 Yuki Tsunoda 5 16 Carlos Sainz 5 17 Fernando Alonso 0 18 Liam Lawson 0 19 Jack Doohan 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto 0

Constructors’ Championship