Talbot has joined the Volante Rosso Aston Martin squad this year in an ambitious attempt to win the title for a third straight season with a third different marque.

The Queenslander triumphed solo aboard an Audi R8 LMS in 2023 before teaming with Chaz Mostert in an Arise Racing Ferrari 296 last year.

Talbot and co-driver Declan Fraser sit second in the drivers’ standings after a sterling drive by the former in wet conditions in the second race at Phillip Island last month.

It marked Volante Rosso’s first podium result in GT World Challenge since Sydney Motorsport Park’s round in 2023.

The wet race assisted the car’s cause after a qualifying indiscretion meant the #1 Shannons Insurance entry was forced to start both races from the tail of the field.

Talbot says that the drive through the field has given the team a belief that they can achieve big things in 2025.

“It was a real positive the way we moved our way through the field,” said Talbot.

“As much as you don’t want to start the races from last place, it’s really galvanised the team and I think it’s united us all.

“We definitely believe that we’ve got a lot of potential in this championship and it’s exciting for each round to see what we can do in maximising the weekend.

“The car has rolled out really well. Full credit to Chris Papadopoulos and Josh Hunt, who have worked in the background on set-up.

“I feel like we can still fine tune and I’m still learning, but there’s definitely a lot more potential in the car, so we’re looking forward to applying what we learnt at Phillip Island last round.

“We’ve definitely got some ideas before we even roll out in Sydney to improve the car, so it’s exciting.”

Talbot is aiming to follow up the Phillip Island podium with a win in Sydney.

“The team has plenty of experience at Sydney Motorsport Park and we have three one-hour practice sessions, which provide plenty of time to tune the drivers and the car up,” he said.

“It’d be nice to get another pole position and we’re going for race wins now.”

The 15-car GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS field hits Sydney Motorsport Park as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.

The GT3 cars are on track today for practice followed by one-hour races on both Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend track action can be seen live and free on 7plus and 7mate for Australian viewers, while internationals can watch via the GT World YouTube channel.