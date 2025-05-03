The Australian stepped away from his driving career following last year’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Since then, he’s concentrated his efforts on building his fashion and lifestyle brand, Enchanté, while otherwise keeping a low profile.

Ricciardo did make an appearance in Melbourne during this year’s Australian Grand Prix, promoting an Enchanté pop-up store.

His efforts have now stepped up with a new deal with Racing Bulls and its F1 Academy program that will see branding on the squad’s car while producing a line of co-branded apparel.

“Enchanté has always come from a place of fun,” Ricciardo said.

“Look good, feel good.

“Jumping in a car at those speeds requires so much confidence, and I know feeling comfortable walking through the paddock feeds all of that.

“This partnership between Enchanté and the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Academy Programme is something we’re really excited about, and we look forward to creating an extension of fashion in the paddock that’s been building over the last few years.”

Rafaele Ferreira, who races for Racing Bulls in F1 Academy, added: “I like to play around with my style and often use clothes to express who I am.

“This is such an exciting partnership as I love the fun vibe that Enchanté brings, so can’t wait to bring the confidence it gives me to track.

“I’m looking forward to wearing the collection over the weekend for my first time driving with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Academy Programme in Miami.”

Following the conclusion of his driving career, Ricciardo was offered an ambassadorial role with Red Bull, but he turned down that offer.

In addition to his efforts building Enchanté, Ricciardo has continued his relationship with Dan Murphy’s and the DR3 wine label.