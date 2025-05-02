Doohan headed into his first full season as an F1 driver against a backdrop of speculation that Colapinto would replace him after only a handful of races.

The Argentinian was linked with a move to Alpine in the latter part of last season, with reports first emerging in the Italian press that he could bump Doohan out of a race drive for 2025.

Those proved wide of the mark, though the ex-Williams pilot did arrive in Enstone over the European winter as a reserve driver.

That move only served to amplify suggestions that Doohan was on borrowed time, with this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix seen as a crucial moment for the Aussie.

Heading into the event, there was a fresh wave of speculation after one of Colapinto’s backers suggested he’d be in a car for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in two weeks’ time.

Though there has been no official rejection of those comments, which were made off the record but picked up by microphones following an interview, sources have suggested it’s nothing more than “rumours coming from Argentina.”

In the paddock on Thursday, Doohan cut a relaxed figure, and not one in the final throes of his F1 career as he again played down the Colapinto claims.

“To be honest, the worst of it was in Jan, pre-season, when there was the most noise,” he said.

“Nothing else going on, it was the talk of the town, but I think there was a new narrative each weekend.

“I knew what was irrelevant and what wasn’t true and just focused on my job.

“Even in the difficult times, I didn’t really ever feel affected by it.

“I had a good group of people around me. The team were also very supportive. I never had that or felt that on the back of my mind.”

Team boss Oliver Oakes has spoken out in support of Doohan on multiple occasions, including following the Australian Grand Prix where the Gold Coast-native crashed out on the opening lap.

Oakes has also conceded that the team has played a role in fuelling some of the speculation.

For his part, Doohan understands the broader picture and that the story is unlikely to disappear any time soon.

However, that it has been ongoing for so long has meant he was able to process and compartmentalise it well before the season got underway.

“For sure, there’s always going to be noise, but I was more just focused on being as focused as I can in the car, rather than thinking about anything external,” Doohan said.

“Potentially, since this topic’s been around for so long, by the time the season got started, maybe I was already so immune to it.

“If it might have started just a couple of days before Melbourne, it might have hindered me more.”

Doohan’s relationship with Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore has also been key.

The controversial Italian was appointed to the operation by Renault Group boss Luca de Meo last year to shake-up the under-performing squad in the wake of a prolonged period of management turmoil.

Briatore has a fearsome reputation for dealing with drivers, leading to suggestions he could elect to axe Doohan, whom he manages, in favour of Colapinto.

“I love the brutal and very to the point way – there’s no BS, there’s no mucking around, you find out what’s going on very, very quickly,” Doohan said of their relationship.

“I prefer that much more than Chinese whispers.

“Things were clear in what was happening,” he added of his early-season dealings with Briatore.

“He was just wanting me to do well and the best will happen, and forget about the nose, forget about what’s going on, just do the best that I possibly can.

“Things are always out there for a reason, nothing gets out by mistake.

“It was just keeping my head down and doing my job and know what’s real and what’s wrong.”

Doohan sits as one of four drivers yet to score a point in 2025, together with Gabriel Bortoleto, Liam Lawson, and Fernando Alonso.

Though he ran well inside the points-paying positions for much of the Bahrain Grand Prix, a Safety Car ultimately cruelled his chances there.

However, the lack of a points finish from the opening five races of the year has left him exposed to criticism and the subject of speculation.

“It’s your circumstances,” Doohan reasoned.

“I don’t think there’s a target towards me, it’s just how it’s played out.

“I don’t take it personally, I just think this is our spot. This is how it is for my time right now.

“I’ll benefit from it, more than anything.”