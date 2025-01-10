Speculation has been rife that a deal was imminent with some suggestions the 21-year-old could oust Jack Doohan as race driver for the start of F1 2025.

That has been rejected by the team which has given Doohan its full support.

Colapinto will instead join the operation on a multi-year deal, working alongside Pierre Gasly and the young Australian as a test and reserve driver.

“I am super excited to have the opportunity to join BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team,” said Colapinto.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to Williams for all their support from the moment I joined the Academy until the last race in Abu Dhabi.

“They turned my dream of racing in Formula 1 into reality, and I will always be grateful for that. Now, it is time for a new chapter, and to take on this challenge with BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team is truly an honour.

“A huge thank you to Luca [de Meo], Flavio [Briatore] and Oliver [Oakes] for believing in me and welcoming me into the team with open arms. I cannot wait to get started and see where this journey takes us.

“Also, a massive thank you to all my sponsors and partners who stood by me through the challenges of the 2024 season.

“Your support made it all possible, and to my incredible fans in Argentina: ‘Muchas gracias!’ Your passion and encouragement mean the world to me. Let’s aim for even greater things in 2025 and beyond.”

It’s the second such signing Alpine has announced in 24 hours having earlier confirmed the arrival of Japanese driver Ryo Hirkawa.

Alpine now boasts three reserve drivers alongside previous signing Paul Aron.

Hirakawa will participate in Friday practice at the Japanese Grand Prix as part of his role, something Colapinto is not eligible for given he competed in nine races for Williams in F1 2024.

That stint is what catapulted him into contention at Alpine, among others, courtesy of scoring five points in his cameo, replacing Logan Sargeant who’d managed only a single point in 36 starts.

As Williams had signed Carlos Sainz alongside Alex Albon for F1 2025, Colapinto’s tenure there as a race driver was always limited.

Therefore, his move to Alpine is not surprising, though the reserve role is a curious one given he held the same position at Williams – though he retains a relationship with Williams.

According to Williams, “Williams Racing has entered into an agreement with Alpine, with the Enstone-based team securing the services of Franco Colapinto on a multi-year deal.”

The multi-year nature implies a defined pathway for the future, a pointed noted by Williams team boss James Vowles.

“Williams has one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid for 2025 and beyond in Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, so we believe this agreement with Alpine represents Franco’s best chance of securing a race seat in 2025 or 2026,” Vowles said.

“The Williams Racing Driver Academy exists to discover and develop the F1 stars of the future which is exactly what it has done in Franco’s case, and builds on our long tradition of giving talented young drivers their break at the top level of motorsport.

“We are proud to have returned Argentina to the F1 grid, want to thank Franco for everything he has brought to the team and look forward to future battles on track.”

While only a test and reserve role, the multi-year nature raises questions regarding future plans while simultaneously ramping up the pressure on Doohan.

Though the Australian has the team’s support, the nature of Colapinto’s arrival suggests an agreement with a view beyond the role initially announced.

However, that Doohan has not been ousted immediately is a show of faith and strongly supports Alpine’s statements that he has its support.

And from that we can discern Doohan’s immediate future remains in his own hands.

Should he meet the team’s expectations, there is no reason for a change, though Colapinto’s arrival and new role are a very visible and pointed reminder of precisely what is at stake.