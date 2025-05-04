Lando Norris benefited from a Safety Car to win from Oscar Piastri, with Lewis Hamilton third.

Wet conditions led to a topsy-turvy encounter that was initially delayed by rain before being brought to life by drying conditions that prompted the field to switch to slick tyres.

Piastri seemed in control before a late Safety Car, caused when Fernando Alonso was tipped into the wall by Liam Lawson.

There was also a moment in the pit lane that was costly for Max Verstappen as he was released into the path of Kimi Antonelli, for which the Red Bull driver was handed a 10-second penalty.

Charles Leclerc was a retirement before the Sprint began, aquaplaning into the wall on his lap to the grid.