Lando Norris benefited from a Safety Car to win from Oscar Piastri, with Lewis Hamilton third.
Wet conditions led to a topsy-turvy encounter that was initially delayed by rain before being brought to life by drying conditions that prompted the field to switch to slick tyres.
Piastri seemed in control before a late Safety Car, caused when Fernando Alonso was tipped into the wall by Liam Lawson.
There was also a moment in the pit lane that was costly for Max Verstappen as he was released into the path of Kimi Antonelli, for which the Red Bull driver was handed a 10-second penalty.
Charles Leclerc was a retirement before the Sprint began, aquaplaning into the wall on his lap to the grid.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren – Mercedes
|18 Laps
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren – Mercedes
|0.672
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1.073
|4
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams – Mercedes
|2.522
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|3.127
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|3.412
|7
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|4.024
|8
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas – Ferrari
|4.218
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull – Honda
|5.153
|10
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|5.635
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine – Renault
|5.973
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber – Ferrari
|6.153
|13
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|7.502
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas – Ferrari
|8.998
|15
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber – Ferrari
|9.675
|16
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine – Renault
|9.909
|17
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull – Honda
|12.059
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|5L
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams – Mercedes
|6L
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
Discussion about this post