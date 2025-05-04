Lando Norris won the race, benefitting from a Safety Car which allowed him to jump Oscar Piastri during a late pit cycle.

The McLaren pair headed Lewis Hamilton, who stopped early on a drying track to rise up the order, while Max Verstappen was fourth to the line.

However, the Dutchman was handed a 10-second penalty for a clash with Kimi Antonelli in the pit lane, which saw him classified 17th.

That penalty came down during the Sprint, with a host of others confirmed following the 100km encounter.

Alex Albon, Oliver Bearman, and Liam Lawson have all now been penalised.

Bearman was released in an unsafe manner from his stop, feeding into the path of Nico Hulkenberg.

While tight, there was no contact or imminent danger as there was with the Verstappen-Antonelli incident, and so a lesser penalty was applied.

Albon meanwhile was found to have been below the minimum time under the Safety Car.

“The driver of Car 23 was below the minimum time set in the ECU in three consecutive sectors at the beginning of the Safety Car period which is in breach of Art. 55.7 of the Sporting Regulations,” officials noted.

The final penalty was dished out to Liam Lawson after the New Zealander nerfed Fernando Alonso into retirement, triggering the Safety Car that caught out Albon and cost Piastri victory.

He too was given a five-second penalty for contact with Alonso at Turn 11.

“Although being able to pull fully alongside, the front axle of Car 30 was not ahead of the front axle of Car 14 at the apex as required per the Driving Standards Guidelines,” Officials noted.

“Therefore Car 30 was not entitled to be given room at the exit. Due to the layout of the track, the car which has the right to the racing line in Turn 11 also has the right to the racing line in Turn 12.

“Car 30 drove to the very edge of the track between Turns 11 and 12 and collided with Car 14 on the approach to Turn 12.

“The Stewards determine that Car 30 was predominantly at fault and therefore consider a 5 seconds penalty to be appropriate taking into account the track conditions.”

Lawson also picked up a penalty point, taking his tally to six in the current 12 month period.

The penalties have a significant impact as Albon had been provisionally classified fourth, Lawson seventh, and Bearman eighth.

All three drop out of the top eight as a result, promoting Yuki Tsunoda, Antonelli, and Pierre Gasly into the points-paying positions.