Max Verstappen has again claimed an incredible pole as both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were unable to improve on their final laps.

The Dutchman was 0.065s better than Norris, while Piastri will start fourth after Kimi Antonelli stole third.

Jack Doohan was 14th fastest for Alpine having easily escaped Qualifying 1.

So too did Liam Lawson, though a battery issue in his Racing Bulls meant he could do no better than 15th.