Doohan will step into a race role next season alongside Pierre Gasly for next season.

It comes after two years in the reserve driver role, having taken on that position following Oscar Piastri’s departure to McLaren in 2022.

Alpine has now confirmed F2 rookie Paul Aron will step into the position supporting Gasly and Doohan next year.

“We are very pleased to have Paul join BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team as our 2025 Reserve Driver,” said team advisor Flavio Briatore.

“There is a generational shift in Formula 1 at the moment, as we see with many young drivers coming into the sport and making an impact.

“We believe Paul is one of the best talents and we look forward to developing him into an F1 driver.”

Hailing from Estonia, Aron is this year competing with Hitech in his first Formula 2 campaign.

Hitech is owned by Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes.

Aron sits fourth in the F2 championship heading into its penultimate weekend in Qatar, where he secure the Feature race pole on Friday.

He is tied on points with Zane Maloney, and more than 20 clear of Mercedes protégé Kimi Antonelli.

“It’s incredibly special to be joining BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team,” Aron said.

“It is clear that this is a great place to be for any young driver and I’m really pleased that Flavio and Oliver [Oakes] have given me this opportunity.

“Before 2025 and the hard work that will come with being the team’s reserve driver, I have a championship to focus on for the remainder of this year and I will be giving it my all to compete for the title.

“I’m looking forward to really beginning the work and continuing my career pathway in motorsport.”

Aron’s promotion appears to spell the end of the road for Victor Martins in the Alpine junior program.

The Frenchman was long thought a shoo-in for the F1 team in years to come, but a difficult second season in F2 has failed to deliver the results expected – and left him overshadowed by his less-experienced colleague.

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old took part in the World Endurance Championship rookie test with the Alpine Endurance Team in Bahrain, where he was fourth fastest.