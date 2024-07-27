Famin confirmed he is set to depart Alpine's Formula 1 project at the end of August.

Hitech GP boss Oliver Oakes has been flagged as the likely successor to Famin.

It comes in conjunction with a project to essentially re-evaluate Renault's broader involvement in F1 with a view to redeploy its power unit department.

Changes within the ownership structure of Hitech Grand Prix Limited, filed with Companies House on July 26, coincide with suggestions Oakes is poised to move on to Alpine.

The 36-year-old is now listed as owning and controlling more than 75 percent of the operation, something which had formerly been managed by a holding company.

There have been similar changes at other companies where Oakes was a director.

Holding companies are used to create legal separation between a business' assets and its owners, reducing (some) liability and other exposure, including taxation.

Hitech was one of four applicants who attempted to join F1 when the FIA opened an expressions of interest process last year.

That bid was backed by Kazakhstani billionaire Vladimir Kim though did not meet the criteria laid out by the FIA.

At Alpine, Famin will step down as team boss of Alpine F1 following the sport's summer break.

He made the announcement during a press conference at the Belgian Grand Prix, and was followed by a confirmation statement from the team.

“For the last year, I've been doubling my activities with the VP motorsport role, where I am managing Viry-Chatillon with all the [World] Endurance, Dakar, Formula E projects we are managing there,” Famin explained.

“On top of that [I'm] acting as the managing director of the Alpine F1 team, and I'm considering the stakes of the new project – about Viry.

“I think it would be much more useful for the company to dedicate my time, to concentrate my time to the Viry activities.

“We have a new executive advisor since some time. I have no problems with Flavio [Briatore],” he added of the controversial appointment.

“The little time we spent together, I have absolutely no issue, no problem.

“Everybody knows him. He has his way, he has his own goals.

“I have no problem but I think it will be clearer on that side if I step down from the team principal role at Alpine F1.

“I will dedicate my time and I will step down from the team principal role by the end of August and be fully dedicated to the Viry-Chatillon activities from 1 September.”

Oakes enjoyed his own racing career before turning his hand to team management.

He was twice British Open Champion and won the 2005 Karting World Championship.

His car racing career saw him reach GP3 in 2010 before moving into driver management, where he looked after the interests of Callum Illot, Marcus Armstrong, and Nikita Mazepin.

Hitech Grand Prix has a strong presence in junior formulae, with the likes of Liam Lawson, George Russell, Alex Palou having been through its doors.

Speculation of Oakes' appointment comes at a time when the future of the Alpine F1 team is also the subject of much speculation, including whether the Renault Group will continue with an ownership stake in the operation.