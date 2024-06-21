The Anglo-French operation issued a short statement confirming Briatore's appointment as executive advisor' for the Formula 1 division.

The announcement was expected with the Italian having long been linked with a return to the squad he headed as team principal during the 1990s and 2000s.

“BWT Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Flavio Briatore has been appointed by Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo as his Executive Advisor for the Formula One Division,” the announcement confirmed.

“Briatore will predominantly focus on top level areas of the team including: scouting top talents and providing insights on the driver market, challenging the existing project by assessing the current structure and advising on some strategic matters within the sport.”

It's understood chief among Briatore's responsibilities will be securing a power unit supply as Renault looks to close its own engine manufacturing department.

Sources have claimed the 75-year-old Italian has already met with Mercedes HPP and Honda to discuss potential supply arrangements with a view to 2026.

As previously reported, Renault must confirm its withdrawal as a power unit supplier for 2026 no later than January 1 next year.

The Alpine F1 team is predominantly owned by Renault Group, with speculation it is shaping up to sell the operation.

That's despite de Meo's comments that he has no intention of selling.

However, Briatore's appointment and the apparent desire to redeploy its Viry facility seem to counter that claim.