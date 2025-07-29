The long-time Triple Eight technical director was signed by GM in March in the direct aftermath of news the team is defecting to Ford in 2026.

GM poached Moore to lead the technical side of its new in-house Supercars operations, with which it aims to have teams collaborate under a ‘Chevy Alliance’.

Moore also has bigger ambitions and is likely to at some stage relocate to the US, where he will be involved in GM’s sportscar program.

Triple Eight initially declared Moore could not take up the GM position for 12 months, citing a six-month notice period and six-month non-compete clause.

A negotiation between the parties led to Moore finishing up duties with Triple Eight on July 18 and subsequently starting with GM.

Triple Eight publicly paid tribute to Moore on his final day with the team, while GMSV boss Jess Bala spoke at length at the recent Townsville 500 about his early GM duties.

What wasn’t mentioned by either party, however, is Moore cannot attend Supercars events or visit team workshops this year as part of the release agreement.

Moore is instead believed to be making a start to his GM life from his Brisbane home.

Chevrolet Racing boss Chris Payne said the terms of the settlement with Triple Eight are confidential.

“We’re pleased to have Jeromy onboard,” Payne told Speedcafe.

“There are some arrangements between us and Triple Eight that we need to honour, but we are not going to disclose those terms.”

The planned ‘Chevy Alliance’ will not begin in full force until 2026 anyhow.

While Team 18 boss Adrian Burgess and Erebus Motorsport’s Barry Ryan have begun informal dialogue, PremiAir Racing and Matt Stone Racing remain customers of Triple Eight.

GM hopes that all four will share information from next season as part of a united front following Triple Eight’s defection to Ford and Brad Jones Racing’s departure to Toyota.

It’s unclear if Moore will be part of a planned GM Supercars team trip to the US in August.