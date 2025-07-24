GM pounced on Triple Eight’s technical director in the wake of the announcement earlier this year that the team will defect to Ford next season.

Moore will now spearhead the technical side of the new-look, post-T8 Supercars program, his role thought to have begun this week.

His start date was a question mark for some time, given T8 initially vowed to make him serve a six-month notice period, and six-month non-compete clause.

That would have seen him sidelined until next March, however a deal was subsequently struck to allow him to get to work for the US carmaker.

The next question mark sits over how long Moore will stay as GM’s local Supercars lead.

In this new role he will already report to the US, with GM’s Australia and NZ managing director Jess Bala happily resigned to the fact that his future will be Stateside.

“This is something he’s always aspired to, it’s been in the works for years,” she told Speedcafe.

“He’s built relationships with the head of motorsport in North America and has bigger aspirations.

“He’ll essentially end up over there at some point, but this is just a way to keep his expertise locally as well as he starts to grow into the bigger motorsport world as well.”

Bala added that the timeline for a US move will become clearer once Moore gets settled in his new role.

“I’ve got personal experience knowing what it’s like to move young children to the other side of the world and things like that, it’s not something that can happen super quickly,” she said.

“But I know there are discussions ongoing with his leaders, with [GM’s executive director of global motorsports competition] Eric Warren, as to what that timeline will look like and what other things he’ll take on outside of Supercars.”

Moore already has extensive overseas experience, having previously been part of Porsche’s World Endurance Championship program in Germany before returning to Australia to join T8.

Even since his return to Australia he has contracted to customer Porsche squad Proton Competition at big overseas sportscar events.

In the medium term, the expectation from GM is that Moore will lead the new, united ‘Team Chevy’ approach.

And Bala expects that work to begin immediately, even if the full scope of data and set-up sharing won’t be possible until next season.

“I imagine the first thing he’ll do is get on the phone to all the teams and have a discussion with everyone, see how they think they’re going, what their priorities are, what he can learn about how they all operate,” she said.

“Because we know they all operate a little bit differently and obviously we want to drive some consistency, we’re here to drive all the Chevy teams forward.

“I think he’ll want to spend some time with everyone and understand how all the teams operate, how they do things day-to-day, garage set-ups, each of the real detailed info, and he’ll probably do a little bit of analysis and we’ll all sit down and define what those building blocks look like and a timeline and get going.”

Moore is expected to attend a GM trip to the US next month that is on offer to all Supercars teams that will race Camaros next season.