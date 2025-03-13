The highly-rated engineer has been pried out of his current technical director role at Triple Eight by GM, which is quickly plotting its own post-T8 future.

That role will include steering GM’s Supercars program as well as working on global GM programs such as the Corvette GT3 car.

Moore is thought to have formally resigned from T8 last Monday, however there is a serious question mark hanging over his start date at GM.

Triple Eight is of the understanding that it can block Moore for as much as a full year thanks to two seperate contract clauses – a six-month notice period, followed by a six-month non-compete.

“Contracts are signed for a reason and that’s for them to be adhered to,” Triple Eight co-owner Earl Evans told Speedcafe.

“As it stands right now, 100 percent, we expect the contract to be fulfilled and if it is not fulfilled in any way, shape or form, we’ll make sure the court enforces it.”

Evans is equally confident that the non-compete isn’t complicated by the fact that Moore is departing to the same manufacturer that Triple Eight is currently aligned to.

“His contract is crystal clear,” he added. “It is a six months notice period and a six months non-compete, and the non-compete is 100 percent enforceable, no question about it.”

According to GMSV managing director Jess Bala, work is underway to properly understand Moore’s exit from Triple Eight.

“We’ve got to understand what’s in his contract and his notice period,” she told Speedcafe.

“To be honest we can’t do much more than that.”

When asked if the plan is for him to start as soon as legally possible, Bala said: “Ideally, yes. He’s a great talent and he’s going to be a huge asset to GM. As soon as we can, absolutely.”

Chevrolet Racing boss Chris Payne added that discussions are happening with Jamie Whincup and Triple Eight at Albert Park today.

“We can’t wait to get him,” said Payne. “We’re talking to Jamie today, we’re talking to Triple Eight and we will continue to do so over the next few days.”

GM’s representation at Albert Park this weekend includes Eric Warren, executive director of global motorsports competition, who has jetted in from the United States.

He said GM would respect the notice period, although did not directly reference any other non-compete or gardening leave clauses that could be in Moore’s contract.

“He has a notice period with Triple Eight, we’re trying to be respectful of that,” he said.

“That’s something between Jeromy and the team that they need to work out.”