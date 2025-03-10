Speedcafe understands that Moore will depart his current post at Triple Eight in the near future to take up a role with General Motors via its US headquarters.

That role is expected to include overseeing GM’s post-Triple Eight future in Supercars.

Triple Eight is undergoing a split with GM, holding the homologation team role in title at least, ahead of a move to Ford next season.

Moore, known in the paddock as JJ, will provide some consistency for GM in that process and is set to work alongside whichever team replaces Triple Eight in the HT role.

The GM job is also expected to include work on the global GT program with the Corvette.

Moore’s move comes with the blessing of Triple Eight.

“We are thrilled for JJ who has been looking for new challenges with the finish of the GM Gen3 integration and the initial homologation set-up for GM, which he was integral in,’ said T8 managing director Jamie Whincup in a statement provided to Speedcafe.

“To accept a role with GM USA and work on the GT3 race program, along with his expertise in Supercars and working with GM ANZ and Supercars Australia to assist the new GM homologation team in 2026 will be great for JJ.

“He has been great for us and will add great value in his new endeavours and we wish him well.

“For us, the Triple Eight Race Engineering way is always about planning and having road maps well in advance for these types of staff movements. We will make some announcements soon regarding those changes with the great depth of talent we have at T8 to keep us on our winning ways.”

This backroom bombshell follows confirmation that KRE Race Engines will not be able to run the Ford engine program under T8’s supervision as initially planned.

It also comes ahead of what could be an imminent announcement of a new HT for GM.

Former T8 boss Roland Dane is thought to be championing PremiAir Racing to GM as the new offical representative.