The shock defection will see Triple Eight run a pair of Red Bull/Ampol-backed Mustangs from 2026 onwards in a move that will spark a seismic shift in the sport.

As part of the deal, T8 will replace DJR as the homologation team for the Blue Oval, likely on both the aero and engine fronts.

That means the DJR-owned Motorsport Powertrains is set to lose the development deal for the Ford V8s to the Triple Eight-aligned KRE Race Engines – currently the GM engine supplier.

Featured Videos

It also leaves GM without a Supercars homologation team.

As for the T8/Ford side, it’s a reunion of sorts, with the team having run Falcons between 2003 and 2009 before switching first to Holdens and transitioning to Chevrolets.

The return to the Ford fold has a strong commercial upside given title sponsor Red Bull is already deeply involved with Ford through its Dakar, SuperVan/SuperTruck and upcoming Formula 1 programmes.

The Supercheap Auto wildcard programme is also set to continue into the Ford era, although where GM ambassador Craig Lowndes will fit into that is unknown.

There is an opportunity for Ford and T8 to work together outside of Supercars too through the Mustang GT3 and GT4 programs.

“Triple Eight’s success is first and foremost down to our people and a relentless, shared desire to win that has set us up for this partnership,” said Triple Eight managing director Jamie Whincup.

“Our return to the Blue Oval isn’t just about winning; it’s about that feeling of shared purpose and determination that’s backed up by an exciting road car portfolio.

“What excites me most about our future together is the commitment Ford is demonstrating to our sport, to Triple Eight and to all Supercars fans through this long-term partnership. This is a huge strategic commitment that we are very proud to share.

“We’re very excited to be a part of the Ford Performance ecosystem and the potential opportunities this partnership will present.”

Ford’s global motorsport boss Mark Rushbrook added: “We’ve always admired Triple Eight’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Their engineering prowess and tireless pursuit of victory are almost incomparable.

“But more than that, there’s a shared history, a bond forged in the fires of competition, that makes this partnership feel so right.

“This is about looking forward, about building a future together, and conquering new challenges.”