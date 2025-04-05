Another grass fire interrupted proceedings, thankfully timed such that every driver had banked a lap in Qualifying 2 before the red flags were shown.

Jack Doohan was among the first five eliminated from the session with the 19th best time, his chances of progressing hurt by a slide exiting the Spoon Curve.

Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda qualified only 15th fastest, one spot behind Liam Lawson in the Racing Bulls while Isack Hadjar progressed to Qualifying 3.

Oscar Piastri missed out on pole with a mistake in the first sector and will line up third as Max Verstappen claimed a surprise pole position for Red Bull.