Lawson has returned to Racing Bulls after two races at Red Bull, effectively swapping seats with Yuki Tsunoda.

The timing of the switch has been widely criticised with most arguing it came too early, without affording Lawson an opportunity to shine.

That’s especially true given his experience around Suzuka, the venue for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull made its announcement last Wednesday, with Mekies quickly reaching out to his returning driver.

“It’s been nice,” Lawson said of the response he’s received from the team.

“Everybody’s been very, very positive, even from last week.

“Laurent was straight on the phone and very, very positive and saying all the things I needed to hear.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with this team. They’re a great bunch of people, and it’s nice to feel that welcome back again.”

While most disagree with the timing of Red Bull’s driver switch, it is also widely held that the move will be a positive one for Lawson.

That VCARB02 has proved itself a malleable car capable of positive results, demonstrated by Isack Hadjar qualifying inside the top 10 at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Even Max Verstappen has suggested the car may offer Lawson a better platform as he works to establish himself on the F1 grid.

The environment within the team is also less cut-throat, with lower expectations given the squad is not fighting for race wins and championships.

Without that pressure, Lawson has a degree of freedom to take time and learn among a more familiar environment.

“Liam is in a good place,” Mekies said of the 22-year-old.

“He’s in good spirits. I’m not going to tell you that he was happy about the news last week because certainly it was difficult to digest, but honestly, the next day he was with us in Faenza doing the seat fit.

“The day after he was back in the sim and here we are in Japan, so it’s good.

“He knows he has an important role to play with us in the battle we have in the midfield.

“He has a point to prove out there.

“We are all very conscious that his talent is there and it’s about finding the right conditions to extract it back out of him.”

Lawson delivered a solid job on the opening day of running in Japan.

He was 13th fastest in the opening hour, three-tenths off teammate Hadjar, and fifth in Free Practice 2 – a result which flattered to deceive following four red flag interruptions.