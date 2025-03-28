Lawson will return to Racing Bulls for next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix after being dumped from the senior team.

Yuki Tsunoda will take his place alongside Max Verstappen.

The development comes at the end of a week of speculation over the young New Zealander’s future following two difficult events to start the 2025 season.

The response to the switch was fast and ferocious with van der Garde taking to Instagram to share his opinion on the matter.

“I’m getting a bit tired of all the comments that F1 is the toughest sport in terms of performances and when you’re underdeliver [sic] you’ve gotta face the consequences,” wrote the ex-Caterham racer.

“Yes, you gotta perform, yes the pressure is insane. But in my opinion, this comes closer to bullying or a panic move than actual high athlete achievements.

“They made a decision – fully aware – gave Liam two races only to crush his spirit.”

Van der Garde started 19 grands prix for Caterham in 2013, having been part of the McLaren young driver program in 2006.

He sat on the fringes of F1 for several seasons in test and reserve driver roles in a career with similarities to Lawson’s own experience.

The Dutchman finally got his chance in 2013, his only season of F1 before switching his attention to sports car racing.

“Don’t forget the dedication, hard work and success Liam has put in his career so far to achieve the level where he is now,” van der Garde said of Lawson’s situation.

“I remember my own blood, sweat and tears – and that was to reach F1. Let alone driving for an absolute top team.

“Yes, he underperformed the first two races – but if anyone’s aware of that it’s himself.

“Perhaps he has suggested this himself, but if not I wish Liam all the strength and courage to get to the grid in Japan.

“Trust yourself, get your head up, prove them wrong.”

Van der Garde’s comments gained traction online with world champion Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri among the thousands to like the post.

The Japanese Grand Prix takes place on April 4-6.