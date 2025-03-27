Lawson will effectively swap seats with Yuki Tsunoda at Racing Bulls after being dumped by Red Bull Racing.

The change, made after only two race weekends, was officially announced on Thursday and came after intense speculation following last weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

“Everyone here at VCARB is looking forward to working hard with Liam to give him the best environment possible for him to shine in our car and to express the talent we all know he has,” Mekies said.

“He fit in so well last year, and we cannot wait to challenge ourselves and grow as a team.

“With Isack [Hadjar] having started so strongly with us already, we know we have a young and strong line-up.”

Lawson has driven 11 grands prix for the Faenza-based outfit, spread across two seasons.

He returns looking to rebuild his confidence after a tumultuous opening to 2025.

It’s a bittersweet moment for the Italian-based team, which is charged with developing the next generation of drivers for the senior squad.

“We’re incredibly proud of Yuki earning his well-deserved move to Oracle Red Bull Racing,” said Racing Bulls team principal, Laurent Mekies.

“His progress last year, and more recently from the very start of 2025, has been nothing less than sensational.

“Personally, and collectively, it has been an immense privilege to witness those progresses for all of us in Faenza and in Milton Keynes.

“Yuki’s energy and positivity has lightened up every corner of our factories and of our garage and he will always be a Racing Bull.

“We wish him all the success he deserves at ORBR.”

Lawson’s first outing back with Racing Bulls is the Japanese Grand Prix, on April 4-6.